LeBron James’ New Shoes Celebrate Two Decades of Dominance

The 2022-23 NBA season was not expected to play out as it has so far. The Los Angeles Lakers were not supposed to win games, and a 38-year-old is not meant to dominate the league.

However, LeBron James has led Los Angeles to five straight victories. Not only has James reimagined what is possible for an older player, but his signature Nike shoes are more popular than ever.

