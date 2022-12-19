LeBron James, NBA players react to Lionel Messi, Argentina winning World Cup title

NBA players praise Argentina’s Lionel Messi (right) and France’s Kylian Mbappe after a thrilling World Cup match on Sunday.

Superstar footballer Lionel Messi led Argentina to its third world title, defeating France in a thrilling 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday. The classic match ended in a penalty shootout, with Gonzalo Montiel scoring the clinching penalty kick to secure the win for Argentina after a 3-3 draw.

Messi scored two goals and then another in the Shootout as Argentina claimed its first title since 1986 despite Kylian Mbappe of France scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Present and former NBA stars were in awe of Messi and Mbappe’s performances in the World Cup Final, praising the footballers during and after the final match on social media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button