LeBron James, NBA players react to Lionel Messi, Argentina winning World Cup title

Superstar footballer Lionel Messi led Argentina to its third world title, defeating France in a thrilling 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday. The classic match ended in a penalty shootout, with Gonzalo Montiel scoring the clinching penalty kick to secure the win for Argentina after a 3-3 draw.

Messi scored two goals and then another in the Shootout as Argentina claimed its first title since 1986 despite Kylian Mbappe of France scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Present and former NBA stars were in awe of Messi and Mbappe’s performances in the World Cup Final, praising the footballers during and after the final match on social media.

WOW!!!!!!!! MBAPPE 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2022

2:45 p.m. Argentina Campeón Mundial! Que emoção!! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) December 18, 2022

Proud of you @equipedefrance 💪🏽🇫🇷❤️.

Vous avez rien laché. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) December 18, 2022

Fier d’être français 🇫🇷

Merci @equipedefrance — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) December 18, 2022

Don’t get it twisted.. I KNOW @KMbappe IS LIKE THAT!

The next 🐐! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 18, 2022

Messi 🙌🏾 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) December 18, 2022

GOAT https://t.co/Rd6EQYK01K — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) December 18, 2022

Messi and Argentina!!! 🔥🔥🔥

ps it was the last game Kuz 😂 https://t.co/39EJ2Bktns — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) December 18, 2022

Messi 🐐 — Josh Giddey (@joshgiddey) December 18, 2022

Messi🐐 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 18, 2022

Gotta get Buddy the new one😂😂😂 https://t.co/vJI3olSLOA — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 18, 2022

Messi is 🐐🐐🐐 — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) December 18, 2022

It’s only right that the #WorldCupFinal ends in PK’s! This is going to be an epic ending. — DeAndre Jordan 🐺 (@DeAndre) December 18, 2022

This World Cup solidified Messi as the Greatest ever — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 18, 2022

This game … 🇫🇷 Kylian!!! — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) December 18, 2022

MESSI 🫡🐐👏🏾👏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2022

FOOTBALL ⚽️ ! — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) December 18, 2022