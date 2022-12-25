LeBron James Moves Ahead Of Kobe Bryant To Make NBA History On Christmas

It’s Christmas, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in Texas, taking on the Dallas Mavericks.

James is in his 20th season in the NBA and has been the league’s most famous player for a long time.

Therefore, they played a lot of games on Christmas.

The Matchup with the Mavs on Sunday moves him ahead of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant for the most games played on Christmas in NBA history (17).

Via ESPN’s Stats & Info: “LeBron James will be playing in his 17th career Christmas Day game, passing Kobe Bryant for the most games played on the holiday. LeBron’s 422 points on Christmas Day are the most points scored on a single date in NBA history.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button