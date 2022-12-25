LeBron James Moves Ahead Of Kobe Bryant To Make NBA History On Christmas

It’s Christmas, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in Texas, taking on the Dallas Mavericks.

James is in his 20th season in the NBA and has been the league’s most famous player for a long time.

Therefore, they played a lot of games on Christmas.

The Matchup with the Mavs on Sunday moves him ahead of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant for the most games played on Christmas in NBA history (17).

Via ESPN’s Stats & Info: “LeBron James will be playing in his 17th career Christmas Day game, passing Kobe Bryant for the most games played on the holiday. LeBron’s 422 points on Christmas Day are the most points scored on a single date in NBA history.”

James is in his fifth season with the Lakers and has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Miami Heat.

He came into Sunday’s game averaging 27.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 24 games.

In addition, James has scored 30+ points in each of his last six games.

Later in the month, he will turn 38, but right now, he is still among the top ten players in the NBA.

The four-time NBA Champion holds a lot of records, and this season he is on track to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in the history of the NBA.

As for the Lakers, they have not had a good season and are currently 13-19 in 32 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.