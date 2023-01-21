LeBron James Miami Heat NBA Finals jersey headed to auction, expected to fetch up to $5 million

An iconic piece of LeBron James memorabilia will soon be up for grabs. The jersey James wore during the Miami Heat’s Game 7 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals is headed to auction on Jan. 27, and according to Sotheby’s it’s his most valuable item to ever hit the market.

Sotheby’s expects the jersey, which James wore in the first half, to fetch between $3 million and $5 million. It features an NBA Finals patch and commemorates James’ back-to-back NBA titles and Finals MVP awards. James, of course, is one of only six players to win Finals MVP in consecutive seasons.

The auction is approaching at a historic point in James’ career, as the Los Angeles Lakers star is only 261 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for No. 1 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

“As Lebron is on the precipice of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, it’s significant to be offering a Defining object in LeBron’s career which many attributes as the legacy-defining milestone that began the comparison between himself and Michael Jordan as the Greatest player of all time,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles, per CNBC.

While a sale of over $3 million would make James’ jersey one of the most expensive game-worn items of all time, it doesn’t come close to the top two. The “Hand of God” jersey of Argentine soccer Legend Diego Maradona sold for a then record-high $9.3 million in Mayand in September Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals claimed the top spot by fetching $10.1 million.