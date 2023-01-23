LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Oregon, facing off with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

During the game, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James made his 596th three-pointer as a member of the Lakers.

The shot makes team history, as he is now fourth on the franchise’s three-pointers list (he moved ahead of Byron Scott, who made 595).

Via the Lakers: “Another one in the record books 📝 “

James is in his fifth season with the Lakers and this is his 260th regular season game with the organization.

In that span, he has averaged an impressive 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field.

They have made the NBA Playoffs twice (and also missed the postseason twice) in his first four seasons.

During the 2020 season, James led the Lakers to the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, which was the Lakers’ first title since 2010.

The other three players that are ahead of James on the three-point list for the Lakers are Nick Van Exel (750), Derek Fisher (846) and Kobe Bryant (1,827).

James is in his 20th season in the NBA, and he turned 38 years old last month.

That said, he is still among the top ten players in the NBA and has outstanding averages of 29.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field.

The Lakers came into the Matchup with the Trail Blazers as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-25 record.