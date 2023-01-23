LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Oregon, facing off with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

During the game, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James made his 596th three-pointer as a member of the Lakers.

The shot makes team history, as he is now fourth on the franchise’s three-pointers list (he moved ahead of Byron Scott, who made 595).

Via the Lakers: “Another one in the record books 📝 “

.

