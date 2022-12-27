LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic (13-21) looks to keep the Christmas cheer going as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (13-20) come to town.

The Lakers are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak that grew after the team’s Christmas Day loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Magic hope to win its ninth game out of 10. Orlando is playing with four days of rest Underneath itself and is about as healthy as it has been all season. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury, and that has been a major reason behind the team’s recent struggles.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button