LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic (13-21) looks to keep the Christmas cheer going as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (13-20) come to town.

The Lakers are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak that grew after the team’s Christmas Day loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Magic hope to win its ninth game out of 10. Orlando is playing with four days of rest Underneath itself and is about as healthy as it has been all season. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury, and that has been a major reason behind the team’s recent struggles.

Here’s a look at the information you need to know for tonight’s game …

Lakers vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Tuesday, Dec. 27 Time: 7:00 p.m

7:00 p.m TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Lakers vs. Magic Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis (OUT – football)

Juan Toscano-Anderson (OUT – ankle)

LeBron James (PROBABLE – ankle)

Dennis Schroder (PROBABLE – football)

Orlando Magic

Lakers vs. Magic Projected Starters

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Dennis Schroder

SG Patrick Beverley

SF Lonnie Walker IV

PF LeBron James

C Thomas Bryant

Orlando Magic

PG to Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Moe Wagner

