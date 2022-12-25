LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Lose 4th Straight; Will Face Orlando Magic Tuesday – NBA Tracker

DEC 25 LAKERS LOSE ON XMAS AHEAD OF MAGIC MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to central Florida with frowns on their faces after the team’s fourth straight loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

The team is struggling tremendously without Anthony Davis in the lineup and players outside of LeBron James are struggling to produce.

The Lakers face the Magic Tuesday at 7 pm at Amway Center.

DEC 24 DWIGHT HOWARD JOINS ‘SPECIAL FORCES’

Former Orlando Magic big man Dwight Howard is among the Celebrities cast on a new show titled “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

