LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Lose 4th Straight; Will Face Orlando Magic Tuesday – NBA Tracker

DEC 25 LAKERS LOSE ON XMAS AHEAD OF MAGIC MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to central Florida with frowns on their faces after the team’s fourth straight loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

The team is struggling tremendously without Anthony Davis in the lineup and players outside of LeBron James are struggling to produce.

The Lakers face the Magic Tuesday at 7 pm at Amway Center.

DEC 24 DWIGHT HOWARD JOINS ‘SPECIAL FORCES’

Former Orlando Magic big man Dwight Howard is among the Celebrities cast on a new show titled “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

According to the show’s website, Celebrities take on demanding training led by an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives.

The show premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8 pm is on FOX.

DEC 19 JOHN COLLINS PLANS RETURN VS. MAGIC

The Orlando Magic’s job to extend its winning streak against the Atlanta Hawks may be a little more difficult tonight.

According to ESPN, John Collins is expected to return after spraining his ankle on Nov. 30 against – also against the Magic.

Collins is averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season.

DEC 18 ANTHONY DAVIS OUT FOR A MONTH

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without All-Star Anthony Davis for at least a month, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Davis is enjoying arguably the best season of his career, averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Lakers this season.

The Lakers visit Orlando to play the Magic on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

DEC 17 JAYSON TATUM OUT VS. MAGIC

Boston Celtics star and MVP candidate Jayson Tatum will not play Sunday against the Orlando Magic due to personal reasons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tatum scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Friday’s loss against the Magic. He’s averaging 30.2 points per game this season.

DEC 15 STEPHEN CURRY OUT ‘A FEW WEEKS’

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be without reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry for “a few weeks,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry exited Wednesday night’s loss against the Indiana Pacers.

The Orlando Magic face the Warriors in San Francisco on Jan. 7, where Curry’s status is up in the air.

DEC 14 RJ HAMPTON TO LAKELAND

Orlando Magic guard RJ Hampton requested an assignment to the G League, and the team has granted it.

Hampton has struggled to see minutes in Orlando, especially after the returns of Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony from injury.

Hampton is expected to rejoin the team Sunday on the road against the Boston Celtics.

DEC 4 TRAE YOUNG, NATE MCMILLAN FEUD FORMING?

Following the Atlanta Hawks’ win against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, All-Star point guard Trae Young began experiencing shoulder soreness.

According to The Athletic, Young and head Coach Nate McMillan had an exchange during Friday’s shootaround that led to the All-Star not attending their game against the Denver Nuggets that evening.

McMillan said that Young did not play Friday due to a “miscommunication” but that the two had come to an understanding before Sunday’s practice. Young participated in practice and will play Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NOV 30 COLLINS INJURES LEG VS. MAGIC

Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins needed help from teammates to exit the court after the first half of their game against the Orlando Magic.

Collins jumped for an alley-oop attempt from Trae Young at the buzzer to end the first half, but sprained his ankle after his dunk came after time expired.

He will not return along with DeAndre Hunter, who has right thigh soreness.

NOV 28 SIMMONS EXITS VS. MAGIC

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons will not return against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Simmons struggled mightily against the Magic, scoring zero points on three shots from the floor in 12 minutes of action.

Joe Harris took his spot in the beginning of the second half.

NOV 26 WEMBANYAMA FLEXES AGAIN FOR FRENCH SIDE

Potential No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama scored 30 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked two shots in Metropolitans 92’s win over Nancy.

Wembanyama is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Orlando Magic currently hold the third-best odds for the top pick behind the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.

NOV 23 PAOLO PRACTICING AGAIN

The Orlando Magic saw the return of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero at practice Wednesday, a welcomed sign that his return could be near.

Banchero has missed the last seven games with an ankle sprain.

“I’m feeling good,” Banchero told the media after practice. “It was good just to get back. It’s been a while. A lot of observing. So, I was just happy to be out there.”

Banchero is questionable for Friday’s game at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

NOV 22 KAWHI SPRAINS ANKLE

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sprained his ankle and has already been ruled out against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Leonard has played in just five of the Clippers’ 18 games so far this season after missing all of last year with a torn ACL.

The Clippers visit the Orlando Magic in two weeks, and there’s a chance this ankle sprain could hold him out for the foreseeable future, including the team’s annual visit to Central Florida.

NOV 20 MAGIC LOSE NAIL-BITTER; NBA SATURDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP

There were many exciting NBA games that took place on Saturday night, including the Orlando Magic’s nail-biting loss to the Indiana Pacers. The surprising Utah Jazz kept things rolling against the Portland Trail Blazers to take sole possession of first place in the Western Conference. Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs, despite Paul George having to leave the game with knee discomfort.

Here is a list of all the final scores from Saturday’s slate:

Hawks over Raptors, 124-122 (OT)

Pacers over Magic, 114-113

Timberwolves over 76ers, 112-109

Jazz over Trail Blazers 118-113

Clippers over Spurs, 119-97

With the Jazz’s win over the Trail Blazers, teams first-through-seventh in the Western Conference are all tied in the loss column with six. The wild, wild West is still very much wild as we near the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season.

NOV 19 MAXEY TO MISS MAGIC MEETINGS

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to be on the sidelines for the next “3-4 weeks” with a foot injury, per ESPN.

This means Maxey won’t suit up for the Sixers when they visit Orlando to face the Magic twice right after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.

The team is also without James Harden, meaning the Sixers will have a depleted backcourt … much like the Magic this season. However, those games could be a target date for point forward Paolo Banchero and point guard Cole Anthony to return to action.

NOV 18 JALEN SUGGS GAME-WINNER

It appeared that the Orlando Magic was about to surrender another loss in crushing fashion to the Chicago Bulls, but Jalen Suggs had other ideas.

After it appeared the Bulls would ice the game with Nikola Vucevic on the free throw line, the former Magic All-Star missed both, opening the door for Orlando to Steal the game … and Jalen Suggs stormed in.

Here’s a look at the game-winning shot …

NOV 18 HAWKS LOOKING TO TRADE JOHN COLLINS

This could be the beginning of the end for John Collins’ time with the Atlanta Hawks.

According to The Athleticthe Hawks are beginning to open trade talks in regards to John Collins.

The news comes just days after it was rumored that the Phoenix Suns had a trade lined up for Jae Crowder that fell apart right at the finish line. Perhaps the Hawks and Suns may find themselves as suitable trade partners for a deal or they are talking to the same outside teams looking to acquire a power forward.

NOV 16 JALEN SUGGS SUFFERS LEG INJURY

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs headed to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Suggs appeared to be limping towards the sidelines and his status to return to the game is in question.

Update: Suggs returned to the game later in the third quarter.

NOV 14 EMBIID, CURRY NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry have been named Players of the Week for the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively.

Embiid’s week ended on a Bang with a 59-point performance in Sunday’s win against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Curry averaged 38 points per game in three contests this week for the Warriors.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner received a nomination among the voting committee.

NOV 13 NETS OWNER JOE TSAI GIVES KYRIE UPDATE

The Brooklyn Nets seem to have turned a corner lately, as they’ve won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him Refusing to state that he doesn’t hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.

According to Nets owner Joe Tsai, it looks like it could still be a while before Irving returns, but that might be a bad thing for Brooklyn based on how it has played with his distractions being gone.

“He still has work to do,” Tsai told the New York Post. “He has to show people he’s sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

As well as the Nets have played, it wouldn’t shock anyone if Irving ultimately gets traded or released at some point, given that he’s on an expiring contract. At that point, we’ll reconvene at The Magic Insider and discuss whether his addition to Orlando’s roster might make sense or not.

NOV 11 VINSANITY ON THE MAGIC BROADCAST

Future NBA Hall-of-Famer and central Florida native Vince Carter is coming back to Orlando. Not to play, but rather to join the Bally Sports Florida broadcast.

Carter, who played with the Magic from 2009-10, was traded to the Phoenix Suns after playing 97 games with the franchise. Carter will be on the call with David Steele and Jeff Turner for select games this season.

The first one comes tonight against the Suns. Coverage on Bally Sports Florida begins at 6:30 with a 7:00 tip.

NOV 10 NBA PLAYERS AS OWNERS

Owners aren’t the only ones who can “own.”

Shaq recently expressed a desire to buy your Orlando Magic, and now the Lakers’ LeBron James wants in (as owner of a Las Vegas NBA team.) and Kevin Durant wants in (as an owner of his Hometown Washington Commanders of the NFL) … and …

On a smaller scale, LeBron and Durant are also involved in the Pickleball movement, joining forces with the likes of Mark Cuban as franchise owners in that growing sport.

NOV 8 TROPICAL STORM MOVES MAVS vs. MAGIC UP

With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to affect the central Florida area Wednesday night and Thursday, the NBA has moved up the start time of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic game to 5:30 pm

You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

NOV 7 DWIGHT SIGNS WITH TAIWANESE TEAM

Former Orlando Magic All-Star Dwight Howard is leaving the NBA, signing a one-year deal with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. They announced the decision on social media.

Howard played with the Magic from 2004-12 and is one of the greatest players in franchise history. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

