LeBron James (left foot soreness) out Tonight vs. Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers will be shorthanded for tonight’s game in Utah (10:15 a.m. ET, NBA League Pass) as forward LeBron James will miss the game due to left foot soreness. James played in Sunday’s 114-100 loss to the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Aside from James being out of Monday’s game, the Lakers will also be playing without guards Lonnie Walker IV and Patrick Beverley, both of whom are out with non-COVID illnesses. Additionally, big man Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) is questionable vs. the Jazz.

Walker has started nine games for the Lakers, averaging 15.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 2.0 apg, while Beverley has started eight games for the Lakers (4.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.6 apg). Davis is averaging 22.5 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.6 spg and 1.1 bpg and finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds vs. Cleveland.

The Lakers visit the Jazz before returning home to “visit” the LA Clippers on Wednesday (10 ET, ESPN) and have four straight games in Los Angeles after that.