LeBron James Launched His Own Media Company When the NBA Star Realized He Needed to Control His Own Narrative

As one of the most famous athletes in the world, LeBron James is used to having his every move scrutinized by the media. But after years of feeling misrepresented, the NBA star decided to take matters into his own hands by launching his own media company.

With over $300 million earned from the NBA alone, the business-savvy athlete has used his platform and influence to create content that tells his story in his own words.

James is not new to the business world. The NBA star has committed to numerous endorsement deals and business ventures. However, James entrance into the media world is perhaps his most impressive.

In 2014, the 37-year-old teamed up with business partner Maverick Carter to launch Uninterrupted, a digital media company that produces content focused on Athletes and their stories. The multimedia platform allows Athletes to connect with their fans by giving testimonials regarding their experiences without the interference of traditional media.

James and Carter chose the name Uninterrupted because they wanted to create a space where Athletes could connect with their fans and uninterruptedly tell their stories and experiences.

Why does LeBron James feel the need to control his narrative?

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, James explains that he wants to be able to tell his story, in his own words, not just for himself but for his family too. “I got tired of media altering the narrative or picking whatever suits their narrative regarding what I was doing,” James explained. He feels that if the public and the media will fashion an image for you and your family, it is best to control it rather than watch it play out.

This sentiment is echoed in his statement about wanting to play in the NBA with his sons. After James floated the idea, most people began speculating about his future. However, with Uninterrupted, the media had no chance to miss coverage or provide false narratives about what he said.

Instead, LeBron was able to tell his story on his terms. In addition to providing athletes with a platform to share their stories, Uninterrupted has produced various content. The company has released several documentaries and web series.

James’ other business ventures:

In addition to Uninterrupted, James also has five other notable business ventures. These include a Beats by Dre partnership, production company SpringHill Entertainment, and investments in various companies like Blaze Pizza and Liverpool Football Club. He’s also invested in Boston Red Sox and Fenway Sports Group. Recently, James added a new Pepsi Product to his ever-expanding business portfolio.

While some may see the Ohio native’s business Ventures as another way to make money, it’s clear the NBA star is using his platform and influence to create opportunities for himself and others. With Uninterrupted, he’s enabled the production of various projects, including The Shop. Initially available on HBO, LeBron and his team have moved the unscripted series to YouTube to reach a wider audience. Other projects produced through Uninterrupted include Fate of a Sport, Road to Discovery, HBCU’s Rising and more.

With multiple successful ventures under James’ belt, there is no telling what he will do next. But one thing is for sure: He will continue to tell his story on his terms.

