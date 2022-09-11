LeBron James Launched His Own Media Company When the NBA Star Realized He Needed to Control His Own Narrative

As one of the most famous athletes in the world, LeBron James is used to having his every move scrutinized by the media. But after years of feeling misrepresented, the NBA star decided to take matters into his own hands by launching his own media company.

With over $300 million earned from the NBA alone, the business-savvy athlete has used his platform and influence to create content that tells his story in his own words.

