“LeBron James Knows He’s Mid”: NBA Twitter Roasts Lakers Superstar For Misspelling ‘Kid From Akron’

LeBron James’ hatred and Mockery on social media grow Stronger each day despite giving all his life to a sport and being one of its GOATs.

LeBron James is unarguably the greatest active player in the NBA right now. The 18x All-Star has a 19-year-long, one of the most decorated careers in the league to back that claim up.

But when do Kings suffice with just accomplishments? They must have the love of the people as well. James has plenty of that, too.

The Lakers superstar has the most social media followings across platforms among the Athletes in the Top-4 sports of the United States.

With 157 million followers on Instagram alone, James is the 6th most followed athlete in the world. But his fans know his hunger for success.

That man won’t sit behind and be the 6th best in anything. So, he is a lot more active on his social media platforms than most other athletes. And when you are putting out a lot of stuff, Mistakes are bound to happen.

LeBron James becomes a joke because of his own Tweet

Nike came out with the “What are you working on?” series a while ago and for their 24th episode, they had the story of the ‘Kid from Akron’ who is going to start his 20th season in one of the biggest Sporting stages of all.

Since the start of his career, @KingJames has strived to put his hometown Akron, Ohio on the map. Now 20 years in, he is still working on reshaping the community that shaped him. “What Are You Working On?” featuring LeBron is out now. — Nike (@Nike) September 27, 2022

As good as that short film is, it became a subject of mockery when James retweeted Nike’s video with what looked like a probable typing error.

LeBron really tweeted and deleted this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WMNuQaCniD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 27, 2022

NBA Twitter went after the 4x MVP, calling him mid and whatnot relentlessly.

They know he’s mid😹😹 — someone (@GSWJoKuWinga) September 28, 2022

LeFraud knows he’s mid 😂💯 — 🐍Kobe Greater⚜️ (@4pfwhodat) September 27, 2022

We can only guess how it feels, to be among the GOATs of a top professional sport. One cannot even breathe without criticism, especially when you’re LeBron James. The man probably has more haters than fans.