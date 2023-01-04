LeBron James Joins Michael Jordan As The Only NBA Players To Ever Do This

it’s friday night Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

The four-time NBA Champion was brilliant, putting up 47 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and one block in 40 minutes of playing time.

On Monday night, the Lakers beat the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina 121-115.

James was once again unbelievable, as he had 43 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes of playing time.

He now joins Michael Jordan as the only two players in NBA history to ever have back-to-back 40+ point games at 35 years old or older (ironically, Jordan is the owner of the Hornets).

Via NBA history: “Only two players in NBA history have recorded back-to-back 40+ point games at age 35 or older.

Michael Jordan LeBron James”

James is in the middle of a fantastic season with averages of 29.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 29 games.

The four-time MVP is also shooting 51.0% from the field.

He is in his 20th season in the NBA and fifth playing for the Lakers.

While the Lakers won the title in 2020, they are coming off a 33-49 season where they missed the NBA Playoffs.

Right now, they are 16-21 in 37 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in Los Angeles.