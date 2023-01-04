LeBron James Joins Michael Jordan As The Only NBA Players To Ever Do This

it’s friday night Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

The four-time NBA Champion was brilliant, putting up 47 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and one block in 40 minutes of playing time.

.

