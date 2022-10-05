“LeBron James Is There to Push…”: NBA Great, Seen in a Video With Drug Dealers, Found Motivation From ‘the King’ Way Before Becoming Teammates
There is undeniable proof to suggest that LeBron James is one of the best players ever. Apart from having almost all the accolades that could have been won, he is also an inspiration to millions around the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Interestingly enough, it is not only the fans who take inspiration from James. Carmelo Anthony, who belongs to the same draft class as LeBron once looked up to him as an inspiration.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
While LeBron James was one of the best players in the league despite being only 20 years old, Anthony was nowhere near James. He was caught up in some off-court activities which were detrimental to his performance.
Carmelo Anthony was seen in a video with some drug dealers from his neighborhood in Baltimore. He played for the Denver Nuggets back then and a report revealed that Melo looked up to James.
According to the report, “It’s good that LeBron is there to push Carmelo to be better. [Carmelo’s] being compared to a great player, and that’s good for him.”
Interestingly enough, after all these years of battling on the court, Carmelo joined hands with LeBron James. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021 and was instrumental as a role player off the bench.
Carmelo Anthony was important to LeBron James’ team
LeBron and Carmelo were two of the brightest prospects coming out of the 2003 NBA draft. While the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted LeBron, Anthony was drafted by the Denver Nuggets.
The 37-year-old joined the Los Angeles Lakers prior to the 2021-22 season. They constituted the veteran core of himself, LeBron, and Dwight Howard of the Lakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Anthony played 69 games during the season and he averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. He is currently a free agent and teams like the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets were rumored to be interested.
WATCH THIS STORY: Autographed Card Featuring Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan and Mohammad Ali Might Not Beat LeBron James Recording Breaking $5.2 Million Memorabilia
What is your favorite memory of LeBron James? Let us know in the comments down below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad