LeBron James is the NBA’s best wing superstar

Going into his 20th NBA season, a fair amount of people are counting out LeBron James in one way or another.

A prime example of this came with ESPN’s annual ranking of the best NBA players. According to the network’s panel of experts, James is only the sixth-best player in the league right now.

The four-time MVP has come a long way since the days when such apparent disrespect may have distracted him or even affected his play on the court, especially in big games. He has gotten to the point where he has learned how to use his doubters and haters as motivators.

According to SB Nation, James is the best wing player in basketball, despite inching closer to his 38th birthday.

These days, many feel Kevin Durant has surpassed James on the list of the game’s best players, especially since the former is still a pretty formidable defensive player.

However, as incredible as Durant is, he still cannot match the court vision and facilitating skills of James.