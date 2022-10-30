“LeBron James is More Important to Society Than Elon Musk”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Lakers Star Fears of Twitter Growing More Racist

The world was already a Menace that grows Messier each day, even without Elon Musk buying Twitter. But then it had to get even Messier because, who cares, right? Well, NBA superstar LeBron James, for one, does care, or so he says.

Musk took some massive steps as soon as completing the take-over of the social media platforms for $44 billion in cash. They fired the CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, Sean Edgett (general counsel), and Vijaya Gadde (Head of legal) who was responsible for Donald Trump’s ban from Twitter.

What started as a joke probably on the Joe Rogan podcast when the topic of Trump’s ban came up, really happened, as Musk completed this massive purchase seeking to fulfill his intentions of promoting free speech.

Now free speech will also definitely bring in hate speech of all kinds, and race is the one type that James is afraid of spreading like a wildfire.

LeBron James feels Troubled about the increase in the use of the N-word and racism in general that will come along with the Elon Musk Twitter

The Lakers star Tweeted out on Saturday in a response to a post that had a Business Insider article report that said a social media research group told the Washington Post that the use of the N-word increased by 500% after Musk’s takeover on Thursday.

Now, the way he started might have been an offense to most of the people who are a fan of the Tesla Juggernaut because they didn’t hold back in showing “The King” his place.

Some were in his support as well.

What is LeBron trying here after his silence on the Nike-China problem?

A few months back, the 20-year NBA Veteran was in the midst of a high-profile attempt of derailing his stature in the world as one of the Greatest Athletes because of his silence on the reports of Sportswear Giants using slave labor in China.

Now, he is surrounding himself amid a debate that will be a huge talking point for the next few days, months, or even years. His intentions? Only he knows.

But in the midst of a pathetic start to his NBA season, he wouldn’t have wanted to be surrounded by this at any cost.

Let us see him taking the stance works which way, whether the use of that word, antisemitism or any other type of racism increases or decreases.

