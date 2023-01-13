LeBron James Is Less Than 35 Points Away From NBA History

It’s Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in California.

LeBron James is in the starting lineup after missing Monday’s 122-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Colorado (which snapped a five-game winning streak for the Lakers).

The four-time NBA Champion came into Thursday’s game just 35 points away from scoring his 38,000th career point.

Via the NBA: “LeBron’s updated scoring tracker… He sits 35 away from 38,000 and 423 away from the all-time record ahead of tonight’s 10 PM ET Matchup vs. Dallas on TNT.”

