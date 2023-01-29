LeBron James Is 5 Games Away From NBA History

It’s Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Massachusetts facing off with the Boston Celtics.

19-time NBA All-Star LeBron James was in the starting lineup, so he has now played in his 1,406th career regular season game.

Therefore, he is only five games away from passing Jason Terry for ninth on the all-time games played list.

Terry played 1,410 regular season games for the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

If James plays in each of the next five games, he will pass Terry when the Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, February 7.

Right now, many fans are focused on James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time points list.

The four-time NBA Champion is in his 20th season in the NBA (fifth playing for the Lakers), and is still clearly among the best ten players in the world.

Through 38 games, James is averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field.

At 38 years old, his scoring numbers continue to be unbelievable.

He has scored 43+ points four times and 35+ points ten times this season.

In fact, James has only averaged 30+ points per contest in three out of 19 seasons, so this year is one of the best scoring seasons of his career.

As for the Lakers, they are 23-26 in 49 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

However, they came into the night only 2.5 games out of the sixth seed.