LeBron James Is 5 Games Away From NBA History

It’s Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Massachusetts facing off with the Boston Celtics.

19-time NBA All-Star LeBron James was in the starting lineup, so he has now played in his 1,406th career regular season game.

Therefore, he is only five games away from passing Jason Terry for ninth on the all-time games played list.

Terry played 1,410 regular season games for the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

