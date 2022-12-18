LeBron James’ Injury Status For Wizards-Lakers Game

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Washington Wizards in California.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) probable for Sunday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button