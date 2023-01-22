LeBron James’ Injury Status For Lakers-Trail Blazers Game

On Sunday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Oregon.

For the game, the Lakers could be without their best player, as LeBron James is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Sunday.”

The four-time NBA Champion enters the evening with outstanding averages of 29.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 36 games.

While James has been brilliant, the Lakers have struggled through the first half of the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are 21-25 in 46 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and they are 9-14 in 23 games on the road.

The west has been close, so the Lakers are only two games out of the three-way tie for the sixth seed (the last guaranteed playoff spot).

James is in his 20th season in the NBA (fifth playing for the Lakers), and they have missed the postseason in two of his first four seasons with the franchise.

That said, they led them to the NBA Championship in 2020, and they made the first round of the Playoffs in 2021.

As for the Trail Blazers, they come into the Matchup with a 21-24 record in 45 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the west.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but have gone 11-9 in the 20 games they have hosted at home in Oregon.