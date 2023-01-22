LeBron James’ Injury Status For Lakers-Trail Blazers Game

On Sunday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Oregon.

For the game, the Lakers could be without their best player, as LeBron James is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Sunday.”

The four-time NBA Champion enters the evening with outstanding averages of 29.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 36 games.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button