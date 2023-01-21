LeBron James inches closer to becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader

Kareem-Abdul Jabbar had better enjoy these next few weeks as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, because LeBron James is drawing closer to the record every game. With 23 points in the Lakers’ win over the Grizzlies on Friday, James, who is already just the second player to cross the 38,000-career-point barrier, is now just 261 points shy of standing alone.

You can see below where LeBron’s quest stands.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 38,127 261

For the season, James is averaging 29.5 points per game. If he maintains that pace, he will need just nine more games to pass Abdul-Jabbar. If James doesn’t sit out any games between now and then, and again, if the pace is maintained, the record would come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 7 at home.

The Lakers host the Bucks on Feb. 9 and travel to face the Warriors on Feb. 11, which could become record-setting dates if LeBron sits any games over the next three weeks.

LeBron’s last three games: 23 vs. Memphis, 32 vs. Sacramento; 48 vs. Houston

23 vs. Memphis, 32 vs. Sacramento; 48 vs. Houston LeBron’s next three games: at Portland (Jan. 22); vs. Clippers (Jan. 24); vs. San Antonio (Jan. 25)

“I’m excited to see it happen. I don’t see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements,” Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. “If one person can do something that’s never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It’s a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 Runners beat that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on.”

This post will update after each game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.