LeBron James high school stats, Highlights & records at St. Vincent-St. Mary foreshadowed NBA GOAT career

“At forward, 6-9 from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School … LeBron James.”

Over the last 20 years, NBA fans have heard James introduced hundreds of times. And whether he’s listed at 6-8 or 6-9, or he’s wearing No. 6 or No. 23, you can always count on the shout to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Understandably, James is synonymous with his alma mater, a small college preparatory Catholic high school in Akron, Ohio. After all, the school became a household name among basketball enthusiasts nationwide once James burst onto the scene in the early 2000s.

It’s one thing to acknowledge that James was a one-of-one phenomenon during his days at St. Vincent-St. Mary, but it’s another to use the numbers and Accolades to put it in perspective.

Revisit James’ high school years by looking back through some of his stats and top highlights, all of which foreshadowed the player that he has become today.

LeBron James high school stats

(High school stats obtained from Basketball-Reference.)

Career stats

25.2 points per game

7.9 rebounds per game

5.0 assists per game

55.8 percent field goal shooting

36.0 percent 3-point shooting

As a four-year letter winner at St. Vincent-St. Mary, James made his high-school debut as a 14-year-old freshman in 1999. From 1999 to 2003, the Irish lost a total of six games. The Lone loss of James’ senior year was a forfeiture of a previous win.

According to the statistics compiled by Basketball-Reference, James scored a total of 2,667 points during his high school career.

LeBron James high school Highlights

To say that James was a box-office sensation in high school would be an understatement, as many of his games were moved to the University of Akron’s arena to satisfy demand.

During his senior year, several of James’ games were televised nationally and those who tuned in were not disappointed.

LeBron James high school records

The list of Accolades that James compiled in high school is quite lengthy, beginning with a state title in his freshman year.

James then became the first sophomore to be named Ohio Mr. Basketball and be named a First Team All-American. During his junior and senior years, James picked up more All-American honors and multiple national player of the year honors.

3x Ohio Mr. Basketball

3x USA Today All-USA First Team

3x Ohio Division III state champion

2x Gatorade National Player of the Year

2x USA Today boys’ high school basketball Player of the Year

2x Parade High School Basketball Player of the Year

2x First-team Parade All-American

McDonald’s All-American

Jordan Brand All-American

LeBron James year-by-year high school stats

(Averages calculated from stats at Basketball-Reference.)

Senior Year

29.2 points per game

9.3 rebounds per game

4.7 assists per game

56.0 percent field goal shooting

38.2 percent 3-point shooting

Junior Year

28.0 points per game

8.9 rebounds per game

6.0 assists per game

56.4 percent field goal shooting

34.0 percent 3-point shooting

Sophomore Year

25.7 points per game

7.4 rebounds per game

5.8 assists per game*

58.4 percent field goal shooting

39.2 percent 3-point shooting

Freshman Year

18.0 points per game

6.2 rebounds per game

3.6 assists per game

51.6 percent field goal shooting

32.3 percent 3-point shooting

*Assist figures were not available for three games in James’ sophomore year.