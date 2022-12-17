LeBron James high school stats, Highlights & records at St. Vincent-St. Mary foreshadowed NBA GOAT career
“At forward, 6-9 from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School … LeBron James.”
Over the last 20 years, NBA fans have heard James introduced hundreds of times. And whether he’s listed at 6-8 or 6-9, or he’s wearing No. 6 or No. 23, you can always count on the shout to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.
Understandably, James is synonymous with his alma mater, a small college preparatory Catholic high school in Akron, Ohio. After all, the school became a household name among basketball enthusiasts nationwide once James burst onto the scene in the early 2000s.
It’s one thing to acknowledge that James was a one-of-one phenomenon during his days at St. Vincent-St. Mary, but it’s another to use the numbers and Accolades to put it in perspective.
Revisit James’ high school years by looking back through some of his stats and top highlights, all of which foreshadowed the player that he has become today.
LeBron James high school stats
(High school stats obtained from Basketball-Reference.)
Career stats
- 25.2 points per game
- 7.9 rebounds per game
- 5.0 assists per game
- 55.8 percent field goal shooting
- 36.0 percent 3-point shooting
As a four-year letter winner at St. Vincent-St. Mary, James made his high-school debut as a 14-year-old freshman in 1999. From 1999 to 2003, the Irish lost a total of six games. The Lone loss of James’ senior year was a forfeiture of a previous win.
According to the statistics compiled by Basketball-Reference, James scored a total of 2,667 points during his high school career.
LeBron James high school Highlights
To say that James was a box-office sensation in high school would be an understatement, as many of his games were moved to the University of Akron’s arena to satisfy demand.
During his senior year, several of James’ games were televised nationally and those who tuned in were not disappointed.
LeBron James high school records
The list of Accolades that James compiled in high school is quite lengthy, beginning with a state title in his freshman year.
James then became the first sophomore to be named Ohio Mr. Basketball and be named a First Team All-American. During his junior and senior years, James picked up more All-American honors and multiple national player of the year honors.
- 3x Ohio Mr. Basketball
- 3x USA Today All-USA First Team
- 3x Ohio Division III state champion
- 2x Gatorade National Player of the Year
- 2x USA Today boys’ high school basketball Player of the Year
- 2x Parade High School Basketball Player of the Year
- 2x First-team Parade All-American
- McDonald’s All-American
- Jordan Brand All-American
LeBron James year-by-year high school stats
(Averages calculated from stats at Basketball-Reference.)
Senior Year
- 29.2 points per game
- 9.3 rebounds per game
- 4.7 assists per game
- 56.0 percent field goal shooting
- 38.2 percent 3-point shooting
Junior Year
- 28.0 points per game
- 8.9 rebounds per game
- 6.0 assists per game
- 56.4 percent field goal shooting
- 34.0 percent 3-point shooting
Sophomore Year
- 25.7 points per game
- 7.4 rebounds per game
- 5.8 assists per game*
- 58.4 percent field goal shooting
- 39.2 percent 3-point shooting
Freshman Year
- 18.0 points per game
- 6.2 rebounds per game
- 3.6 assists per game
- 51.6 percent field goal shooting
- 32.3 percent 3-point shooting
*Assist figures were not available for three games in James’ sophomore year.