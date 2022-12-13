LeBron James’ heartfelt take on NBA retiring Bill Russell’s number

Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar LeBron James recently opened up on the NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6, per the Lakers Twitter account.

“It wasn’t a shock,” LeBron said. “I mean, its what should have happened. The man meant so much to the game. Not only to the Boston Celtics, but to the NBA in general. And also off the floor as well. With what he contributed to the Black community, his activism, his speaking, his mind, everything he meant to the game.”

LeBron James, who’s one of the last players who will ever don the No. 6 in the NBA, later discussed carrying on Russell’s legacy.

“And it was always a treat seeing him at games, or when I had an opportunity to win Championships seeing him up on the panel with me and giving me the Bill Russell award was one of the most delightful moments of my career. Just because I know how much he meant to the game and to the history. So it’s pretty cool and for me to continue to live on his Legacy wearing six this year… continue to Honor his legacy.”

Bill Russell is remembered as one of the best NBA players of all time. Russell, an 11-time NBA Finals champion, was also a civil rights pioneer. He’s held in great respect by LeBron James and the rest of the sports world.

Despite the Lakers’ all-around struggles this season, LeBron is still performing at a high level. They will aim to continue playing well while honoring Bill Russell’s historical legacy.