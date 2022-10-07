LeBron James has high praise for a prospect, plus more NBA Quotes of the week

LeBron James sees big things for Victor Wembanyama, Macklemore is optimistic about the return of basketball to Seattle, and more from our NBA Quotes of the week.

“Everybody has been a unicorn for the last two years, but he’s more like an alien. I’ve never seen — no one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor. … His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back Jumpers out of the post, step-back 3s, catch-and-shoot 3s, block shots … He’s for sure a generational talent.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is projected No. 1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama scored 37 points in a G League game Tuesday night.

“It’s obviously an Honor to see such great people talk like this about me, but it really doesn’t change anything. I was like, ‘Oh that’s cool.’ But no more. I have to try to stay focused. The thing is … I didn’t do anything yet.”

Wembanyama, responding to James’ praise

“If I’m going home, I’m just watching basketball. I don’t wanna watch anything else … If I lack something in my routine then somebody else is doing something better than me.”

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, on his preparation routine, via the CJ McCollum Show

“I think within the next 2-3 years, we will have a team here in the city.”

Rapper Macklemore, a Seattle native, is bringing the NBA back to his hometownvia The NBA Today