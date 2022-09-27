“LeBron James’ Hairline Grows Back Every Year During Media Day!”: NBA Twitter Reacts to the King Laughing at His Own Haircut Meme

Lakers’ LeBron James shows up to Media Day with hair on his head, laughs at the comment made by the Reporter

LeBron James is one of the best athletes of our generation. The Kid from Akron had very Humble beginnings, but thanks to his basketball genius, he didn’t only turn his life around, but achieved something only one other NBA Legend has. LeBron James followed in Michael Jordan’s footsteps and became the second NBA player ever to reach Billionaire status.

While his work off the court to build his Wealth has been impressive, the King has never failed to wow on the basketball court as well. In his 19 seasons, LBJ has 4 Championships, 4 Finals MVPs, 4 MVPs, and a lot more achievements.

As his good friend Dwyane Wade once said, “It’s like when God made him, he was like, ‘I’m gonna give you all of this, but take that (hairline) away.'”

LeBron James has everything he could dream of, except a good hairline, and that has been the topic of many jokes throughout his career. Recently, the King decided to troll back. They put a story with a Bald head.

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James Laughing at his own haircut meme

As soon as LBJ put that story up, there was a lot of talk about it. While some said he finally embraced his age, the others were more suspicious. A lot of us believed he was using filters, and we saw proof of the same yesterday.

During the media day, LBJ showed up with the usual amount of hair on his head. Seeing this, a Reporter complimented LeBron and told him his hair looks great. This sent the King into a Laughing frenzy.

NBA Twitter saw the same, and couldn’t help but react.

Craziest fake laugh I’ve ever seen https://t.co/mtOJ0saGmM — 6’3WithTimbsOn (@jman_johnson24) September 27, 2022

Thought we lost him for a min https://t.co/9cPp0U0qCl pic.twitter.com/hDk7JEld9c — JT (@JTeezthaGod) September 27, 2022

Every year during media day. — supertriqui (@supertriqui) September 26, 2022

They definitely got me, I really thought he was ready for that Jordan and Kobe phase 😂😂 — Justin McGill (@GoatCheese42) September 26, 2022

I guess after seeing Giannis be a funny guy, LBJ wanted to try his hand at the same as well.