LeBron James gushes over Luka Doncic’s basketball IQ

LeBron James gave credit where it is due after Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks erased an 11-point Halftime deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

Doncic struggled early on and actually made just 10 points in the first half as he had a hard time against the Lakers’ double-teams. However, he and the Mavs came roaring after the break, staging a historic 51-point third-quarter to take the lead and eventually the 124-15 win.

The Slovenian youngster finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Meanwhile, James himself recorded a 38-6-5 stat line in a losing effort.

Speaking to reporters following the loss, James had nothing but praise for Doncic. The Lakers forward was asked about Luka handling LA’s double-teams, and he admitted he wasn’t surprised that the 23-year-old scorer was able to overcome their defense.

“You see the same coverage over and over, you’ll figure it out when you have a high basketball IQ, which Luka has. Then you trust your teammates to make the right play or knock down shots. … But Luka’s IQ is off the charts, and he’s gonna make an adjustment for sure,” LeBron explainedper Grant Afseth of Dallas Basketball.

There’s no argument there for sure. Luka Doncic was at the center of the Mavs’ comeback, and without him, it would have been impossible for the Mavs to turn things around after their first half struggles.

It’s not the first time LeBron James has spoken highly of Doncic’s IQ, though. During an Episode of The Shop last June, the Lakers leader noted how much he loves Luka and how he uses his mind to dominate during games.

Luka and LeBron will get to meet three more times this 2022-23 season, and true enough, all those meetings are must-watch moments.