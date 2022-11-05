LeBron James gifts the Ohio State basketball team with new “PE” shoes

It’s no secret that LeBron James being “just a kid from Akron” bleeds Scarlet and gray. It’s certainly not been uncommon for James to send various gifts to both the football and basketball teams over the years. This year seems to be no different.

The Ohio State men’s basketball team has received what is known as “Player Edition” or PE versions of the Lebron XX. While we think these shoes look absolutely stunning, player edition shoes are usually not released for the general public. This means the only way you’re getting your hands on a pair of these shoes is if one of the players decides to make them available, which is doubtful.

Checkout the new kicks below courtesy of the Ohio State Hoops Twitter account.

🔥🔥Special delivery from @KingJames just in time for the season 📦👟 Lebron XX | Ohio State P.E pic.twitter.com/I7AjvuasPX — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) November 4, 2022

King James is a polarizing figure in the debate of whether he’s the greatest basketball player of all time or if his political views are somewhat controversial. Either way, love him or not, LeBron James takes care of Ohio State Athletes and lets his fandom shine through.

