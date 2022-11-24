LeBron James’ former teammate says Victor Wembanyama is the Greatest basketball prospect in the history of the NBA

Victor Wembanyama is arguably the crown jewel of the upcoming NBA draft class. He’s been wowing the basketball world with his handles, touch around the basket, defense and much more.

Many believe that he’s the Greatest basketball prospect since LeBron James, and former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Channing Frye recently said that he thinks Wembanyama is the Greatest prospect in basketball history.

“He’s the greatest prospect in the history of basketball for the NBA,” Frye said. “It’s not even close. There has never been a player created by God, whatever God you believe in or none at all, that has come from the heavens, that has made a player that No. 1, his teammates love and appreciate. When he falls on the ground, they run and go get him. He’s a good kid. He’s personable. He’s not injury-prone at that size, and he is an absolute dog on the defensive end.”

It’s clear that Frye, a one-time NBA champion, really loves and appreciates Wembanyama’s game. Many people surely feel the same way and believe the youngster will end up being selected by whatever team has the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

How good is Victor Wembanyama?

This season, Wembanyama is playing with Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and averaging 22.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.1 blocks per game while knocking down 50.8 percent of his shots from the field and 31.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

He looks like a generational Talent and recently said that he models his game after those of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two of the best players currently in the league.

Many basketball fans are hoping their teams are able to secure Wembanyama’s services in the upcoming draft, and one NBA executive even expressed a belief that Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder would tank this season in order to pair Wembanyama with injured big man Chet Holmgren.

Throughout the past few months, Wembanyama has been putting in fantastic performances and had an impressive 30-point outing on Sunday.

He’s certainly going to have lots of pressure on his shoulders whenever he enters the league, and maybe he’ll be able to turn to James for some advice on how to deal with immense expectations.

After all, the NBA world expected huge things from James when he entered the league in 2003, and the 37-year-old has been as good as advertised. He’s now an 18-time All-Star, four-time champion and four-time MVP.

Fans will have to wait and see if Wembanyama is able to match some of James’ accomplishments, but it’s undoubtedly going to be very exciting to watch the French big man compete in the NBA relatively soon.