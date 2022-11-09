LeBron James (foot) says he will return to the lineup vs. Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James told Reporters Wednesday he will be back in the lineup for tonight’s game against the LA Clippers (10 ET, ESPN).

James missed the Lakers’ last game, a 139-116 road loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, because of a foot injury.

LeBron James said he would play Tonight vs. the Clippers after a sore foot kept him out in Utah two days ago. “Rest is the only way to help it…which I don’t have,” he said. “I’ll be in the lineup tonight.” — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) November 9, 2022

Prior to that, he had played in the Lakers’ 114-100 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Guard Lonnie Walker IV (non-COVID illness) is questionable while Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) is probable for Wednesday’s game. Walker did not play vs. Utah, while Davis finished with a team-high 29 points (as well as four rebounds) in that game. Walker has started nine games for the Lakers, averaging 15.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 2.0 apg.

Lonnie Walker IV did not attend shootaround, still feeling some effects of the bug that’s been going around. But he remains QUESTIONABLE Tonight against the Clippers. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 9, 2022

The Lakers are 2-8, but play six of their next nine games at home.