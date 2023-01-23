LeBron James’ Final Injury Status For Lakers-Trail Blazers Game

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) will play Sunday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button