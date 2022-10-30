LeBron James Explains Why He Switched NFL Fandom From Cowboys To Browns

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played for three different NBA teams in the Lakers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers twice.

Like his professional basketball career, James has rooted for a few NFL teams. The King is famously known for being a hardcore fan of the Dallas Cowboys, but he has also rooted for his hometown Cleveland Browns.

When the four-time NBA Champion was asked by friend and business partner Maverick Carter if he still roots for the Cowboys, James made Headlines after he explained his Reasoning for no longer being a fan of that team, via NBA Reporter Landon Buford:

LeBron James is why he’s not @dallascowboys fan anymore: “Nah man I had to sit put on the Cowboys man. It just a things that were going on when guys were kneeling… [The] organization were like if do that around here you won’t play for this franchise again.”#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/gYusCcs8KY — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) October 27, 2022

James is known to be outgoing and passionate about what goes on in society outside the NBA. The Logic he used to choose to leave Cowboys Nation is certainly respectable and stays consistent with what he believes in as a man.

Even though his NFL fandom has changed, his love for the gridiron remains the same. The passion for the game of football started early as a kid and showed real proof during his wide-receiver days at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School.

Now, the four-time regular-season MVP is involved in the entertainment side of the game as he and ‘The Shop’ will be partnering with Amazon to produce an alternate broadcast for an upcoming Thursday Night Football game.

James Takes Responsibility For Turnovers Against Nuggets

The Lakers have been in a rut, to say the least, to start the 2022-23 NBA season. While James has remained steady in his on-the-court and statistical performances, he did not play like the typical King James in Wednesday’s loss against the Denver Nuggets.

James tallied eight turnovers on the night and publicly took responsibility for his carelessness with the basketball. As a team, LA committed 14 turnovers compared to the Nuggets’ 11 total turnovers.

The Lakers have a lot of work to do in order to get back in consistent winning contention. However, their team leader taking responsibility for his actions is already a good step in the right direction.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!