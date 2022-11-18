LeBron James Explains Why Derrick Henry Is His Favorite NFL Player

Over the years, LeBron James has been increasingly open about his football fandom, often tweeting about his favorite teams or remarkable individual performances. Although the Lakers star has shown that his appreciation for the sport and its players is widespread, he admitted that he does have a favorite star: Titans running back Derrick Henry.

During an alternate Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon with other members of his show, The Shop, James lauded Henry’s ability. He explained that the primary reason he has such an affinity for Henry is because of the ballcarrier’s size and strength.

“My favorite player in the NFL, man,” James said, referring to the Titans ballcarrier. “What makes him my favorite player? I mean, for years, they always used to say that running backs that size or that tall couldn’t survive, and obviously Eric Dickerson kind of changed that too. But then came King Henry changed that in a whole other fashion. Not only is he as tall as Eric Dickerson, but he’s also built like a linebacker. He can run between the tackles, outside of tackles, and when he gets on the edge, it’s either gonna be a stiff arm or he’s gonna run around you.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button