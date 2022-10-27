LeBron James enters crisis mode: 0-4 Lakers are worst shooting team in NBA

Tthey LA Lakers are now 0-4 under new Coach Darwin Ham. They joined the Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings as the only teams yet at the start of this season. The key is their terrible shooting, which is 40.7% so far and places them dead last out of the NBA’s 30 teams.

Denver, on the other hand, who calmly beat the Lakers Tonight (99-110) with a Stellar Nikola Jokic (31 points, 9 assists and 13 rebounds) is number one in the league in FG shooting, with 50.1%, and the only NBA team to make more than half of their shooting attempts.

The Lakers never had a chance against the Nuggets

The Nuggets controlled the game, despite allowing the Lakers to cut the lead to single digits in the 4th quarter. LeBron James had 19 points to continue his incredible and unprecedented double-digit streak to 1,100 games. Anthony Davis, who almost didn’t play due to lower back tightness, scored 22 points and had 14 boards for LA.

Russell Westbrook, who has been largely blamed for the team’s woes so far this season, did not play in order to rest a sore left hamstring. According to reports, the guard could be on his way out, with the Lakers highly interested in the Hornets’ Terry Rozier.

LeBron James enters crisis mode

A LeBron James team is 0-4 for the first time since 2003-04- his Rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers star, who is on pace to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, did not foresee the poor performance from his team. LeBronwho has been known to be consulted by the front office on potential moves, believed his team would be a strong force in the West. And in several media appearances assured that missing last year’s Playoffs was the “darkest time” of his career and that it wouldn’t happen again.