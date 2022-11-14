LeBron James, Draymond Green and NBA World React to NFL Star Justin Jefferson’s Iconic Play vs Bills

Most of the NBA stars have confessed their love for the NFL. Some of them even want to be part of team ownership. But they know how to recognize the greatness of a performance. The game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills witnessed a Spectacular play that had even LeBron James standing up.

The Vikings wide receiver, Justin Jefferson proved that he was unstoppable on the field. Jefferson walked away with 10 catches, 193 yards, and a touchdown. However, it was his insane catch that made all the difference.

LeBron James was mighty impressed with the game, so much so that he couldn’t stop showering praises. He called it the “game of the year” and was emphatic about how blown away he was. LeBron repeated “WOW” multiple times.

Justin Jefferson leaped to catch the ball one-handed after a pass from Kirk Cousins. People have praised the player for blessing them with such an unforgettable moment.

Clearly, Jefferson’s iconic play has made Draymond Green’s jaw drop as well. He also took to Twitter to express his excitement. Green described the end of the game to be Sheer madness.

LeBron James leads many more reactions

The 23-year-old player has kept pushing the envelope in the NFL. But his catch has Cemented him in the Ranks of Jerry Rice and Odell Beckham Jr. Both these Legends were known for their Incredible and iconic catches.

Fans also shared their reactions. Many titled it the catch of the year. Another tweeted that Jefferson could not be human for this out-of-the-world catch!

This was not the first time either that LeBron has been appreciative of Justin Jefferson’s skillsets. They had crowned him as the “Young King”, describing the player to be tough. The Chemistry between Jefferson and Cousins ​​in that game as well was palpable.

Jefferson also received praise from Michael Jordan. He has been at the center of attention for all the right things, and by the best. If he keeps this up, he would only cement his legacy. If he hasn’t done that, already.