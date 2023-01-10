LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 12.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 12. West: LeBron James (@Lakers)

East: Donovan Mitchell (@cavs) pic.twitter.com/Exu59mx1nH — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2023

Check out their highlights from the past week of action.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

The legendary forward has been dominant to start 2023 with averages of 35.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists. The Lakers are riding a 5-game win streak, which has helped them climb the Western Conference standings. LeBron is averaging 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists over 31 games this season.

> Video Box Scores

NBA Western Conference Player of the Week: 👑 pic.twitter.com/TqzbLX87Dn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 9, 2023

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

The dynamic guard erupted for a career-high and franchise-record 71 points on Monday to tip off his dominant week. Mitchell led the Cavaliers to a 3-1 record during Week 12 with averages of 37.7 points, 7.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds. His 71-point performance puts him in elite company as one of only seven players in NBA history to score 70-plus points in a game. The Cavaliers (26-15) are currently tied for 3rd in the East standings.

> Video Box Scores