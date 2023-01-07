LeBron James Clarifies Plans to Play With Son Bronny in NBA

LeBron James absolutely wants to play with his eldest son Bronny in the pros. During an interview with ESPN, they acknowledged that they might not be able to do so on the same team.

Despite his Lakers’ struggles, James, 38, is still playing at a very high level, making it hard to question whether he can still keep it up in two years when he’s 40. That is the first year that Bronny will be NBA eligible, and LeBron has maintained that he wants to play in the league with him. That is still the plan, they told Dave McMenamin.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James said, before adding a quick addendum to the plan.

