LeBron James becomes the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 points

LeBron James has now scored over 38,000 career points, making him the second player in NBA history to reach the milestone. The Los Angles Lakers star joins fellow Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to pass the mark.

James, who is in his 20th season in the NBA, hit the 38,000-point plateau after he pulled up for a mid-range jumper before the Staples Center crowd in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. They finished the night with 35 points in a loss.

HISTORY MADE 👑 LeBron James becomes only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/uqLckZ9LY0 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2023

Former Lakers players celebrated James’ new benchmark on social media.

Magic Johnson, the Lakers icon who played with Abdul-Jabbar, tweeted Congratulations to James, while also noting the difficulty of the milestone itself.

“I never thought I’d see another NBA player score 38,000 points in my lifetime,” he wrote.

Former Lakers center Pau Gasol, who won a Championship with the team in 2009 and 2010, paid Homage to James.

Congratulations to @KingJames!! Second player in NBA history to hit 38k points!!!! Who was the first one to reach this number? Of course, another @Lakers player: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. #LakersFamily #LakersNation #proud 💜💛 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 16, 2023

James now stands 364 points away from surpassing Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time leading scorer. It is widely expected that James will beat the record this season.

He reflected on the possibility of breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s record in October, prior to the start of the season.

“To sit here and to know that I’m on the verge of breaking probably the most sought-after record in the NBA, things that people said would probably never be done, I think it’s just super humbling for myself,” James said at Lakers media day.

