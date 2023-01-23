LeBron James Becomes The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This

Last month, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James turned 38 years old.

While most players are far from the prime of their careers at that age, James is playing phenomenally right now.

Over the last ten games, he has put up unbelievable numbers (35.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest).

According to StatMuse, the four-time NBA Champion is the first player older than 29 to do that in a 10-game period.

