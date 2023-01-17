LeBron James At 38 Is Resembling Peak LeBron With Miami Heat

Many have called LeBron James’ four years with the Miami Heat the best of his career.

He led the Heat to two Championships in four NBA Finals Appearances from 2010-14 while averaging 26.9, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 54 percent. They also won two MVPs.

Yet Somehow James is perhaps playing better nine years later with the Los Angeles Lakers, especially the seven-game stretch since he turned 38 Dec. 30.

