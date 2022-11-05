LeBron James Asked Why NBA Players Haven’t Spoken Out Against Kyrie Irving

For the first time since Kyrie Irving shared an antisemitic film on social media last Friday, LeBron James fielded questions about the matter, calling his former teammate’s actions “harmful” and saying that he didn’t condone “any hate to any kind.”

Speaking to reporters after a 130–116 loss to the Jazz, the Lakers star was asked why players from around the league have been quiet about the situation involving Irving.

“I can’t speak for 450 players,” James said Friday nightbefore giving his personal thoughts on the matter.

“I can tell you this. It’s simple. Me personally, I don’t condone any hate to any kind,” he said. “To any race. To Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand.”

James then alluded to his media company Uninterrupted’s recent decision not to air an episode of his show The Shop that Featured Ye, in which the rapper reportedly did not back down from his recent string of antisemitic comments.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button