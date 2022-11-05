LeBron James Asked Why NBA Players Haven’t Spoken Out Against Kyrie Irving

For the first time since Kyrie Irving shared an antisemitic film on social media last Friday, LeBron James fielded questions about the matter, calling his former teammate’s actions “harmful” and saying that he didn’t condone “any hate to any kind.”

Speaking to reporters after a 130–116 loss to the Jazz, the Lakers star was asked why players from around the league have been quiet about the situation involving Irving.

“I can’t speak for 450 players,” James said Friday nightbefore giving his personal thoughts on the matter.

“I can tell you this. It’s simple. Me personally, I don’t condone any hate to any kind,” he said. “To any race. To Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand.”

James then alluded to his media company Uninterrupted’s recent decision not to air an episode of his show The Shop that Featured Ye, in which the rapper reportedly did not back down from his recent string of antisemitic comments.

“Part of the reason why I didn’t air The Shop episode, why we kicked that out of the archives. Because it was hate conversation going on there,” James explained. “And I don’t represent that. There’s no place in this world for it. Nobody can benefit from that, and I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people.”

Irving recently apologized for his promotion of the film and book, entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, saying he takes “full accountability and responsibility [sic] for [his] actions,” and that he “wants to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.” His statement came hours after The Nets announced that Irving has been suspended for at least the next five games until he has satisfied “a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

James acknowledged Irving’s Apology on Friday, but made it clear that he does not believe in sharing or promoting any sort of material that harms people.

“They caused some harm, and I think it’s unfortunate,” James said. “But I don’t stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So it doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you’re in. If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”

