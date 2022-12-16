LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are failing the Lakers in the clutch

After trailing by as many as 20 points in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the Celtics, the Lakers completely flipped the script, going on a wild run to take a 13-point lead with four minutes left in regulation.

The comeback was almost complete. And then, the Collapse began.

Boston responded with a run of its own to send the contest to overtime, ultimately gutting out a 122-118 win at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles’ late-game struggles continued what has been a troubling trend for Darvin Ham’s squad.

Through the first third of the 2022-23 season, the Lakers rank dead last in Offensive rating and net rating during clutch time, which occurs when the scoring margin is within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime. They aren’t much better in the fourth quarter overall, Landing at No. 20 in net rating.

Why does Los Angeles fall apart when the game is on the line? While Russell Westbrook has been a convenient scapegoat for fans and media members — and yes, we’ll talk about him — the Lakers’ top two players also deserve some blame here.

LeBron James gets too trigger-happy

James is no longer at his Athletic peak, which makes sense given that he is about to turn 38 years old and has played more regular season minutes than anyone not named Karl Malone or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The problem is that the lack of burst and explosion is showing up in his shooting profile.

In fourth quarters this season, James has taken 129 field goal attempts, hitting them at a 44.2 percent rate. Of those attempts, 50 have been 3-pointers, and he has only shot 28.0 percent from deep. He has missed all three of his triples in overtime periods.

Those numbers are even worse in clutch situations. James has needed 25 field goal attempts to score 23 clutch points, shooting 36.0 percent from the field and making only two of his 10 3-point attempts.

Some of those shots are a product of being handed a Grenade at the end of the shot clock, but James is often settling when he has a chance to pursue a better scoring opportunity.

They did it against the Trail Blazers…

And the 76ers…

And the Celtics.

On top of everything else, James is shooting 61.9 percent from the free throw line in the fourth quarter compared to 75.0 in the first, 76.2 in the second and 79.2 in the third.

Perhaps the offense shouldn’t be running through James as frequently as it has been in close games. That leads us to the next guy…

Anthony Davis disappears

Davis has been spectacular this season, averaging 28.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He has cut down on his 3-pointers and largely focused on establishing himself as a commanding paint presence.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Davis’ overall excellence hasn’t translated to clutch time. Missing key free throws against the 76ers and Celtics in recent losses obviously hurts — Davis has now missed five of his 11 free throw attempts in clutch time — but the bigger issue is his lack of aggression.

Davis is shooting 67.9 percent in fourth quarters, but he doesn’t touch the ball nearly enough. Here are his field goal attempts by quarter: 5.5, 4.1, 4.8 and 3.5. That drop-off shouldn’t happen, and James shouldn’t have nearly 50 more field goal attempts than Davis in the fourth quarter.

He is often reduced to a screen-setter — and sometimes he barely does that.

The Lakers are dealing with a chicken-or-the-egg dilemma with Davis.

Does he not demand touches because he has accepted James and Westbrook are going to dominate the ball? Or do James and Westbrook dominate the ball because Davis isn’t demanding touches? Probably both.

It’s also worth noting that James and Davis may be dealing with fatigue in these situations because they both have to carry such a heavy load, although Davis dismissed such concerns after the loss to the Celtics.

One element that is certainly impacting both players? Well…

Russell Westbrook creates spacing problems

As mentioned above, Westbrook became a popular punching bag in Los Angeles last season, but he deserves credit for his transition to an off-the-bench role. As The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on Thursday, “Westbrook’s play this past month has made it increasingly unlikely that he will be traded before the league’s Feb. 9 deadline.”

With that said, Westbrook’s limitations are still hurting the Lakers. He is shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from deep in fourth quarters. He has missed 15 of his 19 field goal attempts during clutch time.

When Los Angeles needs a bucket down the stretch, opponents are daring Westbrook to beat them from the outside, and he just can’t do it. Luke Kornet went way under the Davis “screen” in the clip above, and Tobias Harris is far more concerned with a Rolling James than a shooting Westbrook in the play below.

Add it all up, and you have three players with some of the worst plus-minus marks in clutch time and a team with one of the worst clutch records in the league.

If the Lakers want to avoid missing the NBA Playoffs in back-to-back seasons, they must find a better winning formula at the end of games. Otherwise, they’ll be experiencing the sinking feeling they felt on Tuesday a lot more often.