LeBron James and the Lakers winning the 2020 NBA Championship led to 76 Arrests and 8 Injured Officers

In 2020, LeBron James led the Lakers to the Bubble Championship, which resulted in riots in Downtown Los Angeles

The decade did not get off to a right start for anyone. 2020 started with Kobe Bryant’s and his daughter’s untimely death in a helicopter crash. Not long after, there was a global COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in everyone getting locked inside their houses, with the doom of uncertainty Looming over everyone’s heads.

In June, the NBA decided to continue its season in a closed environment in Orlando. The NBA Bubble had the Top-10 teams from each conference. The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, looked like the favorites to win it all. Taking down Jimmy Butler and the Heat in 6 Games, James led the Lakers to their 17th Championship.

It was a big moment, not only for the Lakers but for the entire city of LA. After losing Kobe, winning a Championship in his Honor felt like a huge win. Ignoring the COVID norms, thousands gathered outside Staples Center (Crypto.com Arena now) to celebrate the win.

Also Read: LeBron James has Massive dilemma between Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder and Patrick Beverley, left Twitter wheezing

LeBron James winning his 4th ring prompted riots in Downtown LA

As the final buzzer sounded, the Lakers wrapped up a 106-93 win over the Heat, winning their 17th Championship. LeBron James won his 4th Finals MVP and his 4th Championship. Thousands assembled outside the Staples Center and all around downtown LA. From what started as a peaceful celebration for the championship, soon turned ugly.

LAPD chief took it to Twitter to ask citizens to celebrate responsibly. However, there were firecrackers sounding, and soon reports of vandalism. A metro bus was set ablaze and a Starbucks was ransacked.

Things have turned sour down here at Staples Center. LAPD is firing rubber bullets. #LakeShow fans started turning on the police after they Arrested a man in a Kobe jersey. pic.twitter.com/YK9wd0iAdW — Dylan Stewart (@dylanstw__) October 12, 2020

This wasn’t all though. Towards early morning, things spun out of control and there were 76 arrests, 8 officers injured, and 30+ buildings damaged.

Last night’s largely peaceful celebration in Downtown LA of the Lakers Championship turned into confrontational, violent & destructive behavior. Latest details: 76 Arrested 30+ buildings damaged 8 officers injured 2 injured by less Lethal munitions fired by our officers pic.twitter.com/BZ2nYWHz3c — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 12, 2020

Also Read: Thanks to LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony lost the ROTY despite winning ROTM 8 times!

While it was a great night in Lakers history, it was a dark night for LA.