LeBron James and Kevin Durant Failed to Dethrone 4X NBA Champion as the Most Liked Player in a Public Survey

An argument can be made for the most popular player in the NBA. And the polls would often fluctuate based on the player’s stats, his play on the court, and his fanbase. But we are not talking about the most famous or the most popular player in the NBA. Instead, this race is to be the most-liked player in the league. According to a survey conducted by the New Morning Consult Data, the most-liked player in the league right now is not LeBron James or Kevin Durant, but the Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Fans have always had a certain soft spot for Curry.

Stephen Curry seems to be in the headlines for a multitude of reasons these days. From writing books to winning NBA Championship rings, the Dubs superstar appears to be the master of many trades. In addition, he has also proven himself to be the fan-favorite once again.

Stephen Curry at the top, ahead of LeBron James and Kevin Durant

‘The Chef’ has regained his crown as he became the most-liked player two years in a row now. Just as the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry’s net favorability stood at 67. That is 10 points more than what he had last year.

Mar 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

This might’ve been a result of Curry and the Warriors winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last decade. Curry came out on top as the most-liked player in the NBA against names like Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Both players came second and third for the second consecutive year with a net score of 56 and 50 respectively. However, the Dubs guard has a certain demeanor about himself both on and off the court. Often referred to as the ‘Baby-Faced Assassin’ of the NBA, Stephen Curry lights up his opponents with a wide smile on his face.

From the 2021 list of most-liked players, four out of five still stand strong among the top five. Recently, Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns dethroned Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis to climb up into the top five.

The Golden State Warriors are the only team with two of its players coming into the top 10 list of most-liked players in the NBA. Klay Thompson’s net favorability score stood at 40, making him eighth overall.

The most popular NBA team

Curry’s lead grew from 8 to 11 points this year over Kevin Durant, the second-most-liked player in the NBA. And as for what team is the most popular in the NBA, it is the Los Angeles Lakers with a net score of 61%. The Chicago Bulls come second with 59%, followed by the Golden State Warriors who have a 57% net score.

Curious to see where your favorite team lands in the Popularity contest? Head over to the Morning Consult’s website. And also let us know where your team stands in the comments section down below.