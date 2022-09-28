LeBron James Among NBA Stars Investing in Major League Pickleball

There’s a new sport that has captured the United States, so much so that several NBA stars have decided to invest in a professional venture.

LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love are among businessmen investing in Major League Pickleball. The ownership group also includes Maverick Carter, who is the CEO of his and James’ entertainment brand SpringHill Company, Paul Rivera, who is SpringHill’s CMO, and Daniel Sillman, who is the SC Holdings and Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO.

They joined a star-studded ownership rank that already includes names like former Super Bowl Champion Drew Brees, former World No. 4 tennis star James Blake and Ryan Serhant, star from Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York and Founder and CEO of real estate brand Serhant.

