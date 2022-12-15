LeBron James’ 2013 NBA Finals Game 7 Jersey Goes Up For Auction – NBC 6 South Florida

A piece of South Florida sports history could soon be yours as LeBron James’ 2013 NBA Finals Game 7 jersey is set to go up for auction in January.

James wore the jersey when he victoriously led the Miami Heat to a repeat Championship win over the San Antonio Spurs after scoring 37 points with 12 rebounds.

“The jersey commemorates James’ first career NBA Finals Game 7 appearance, back-to-back Championships and NBA Finals MVP Awards with the Miami Heat,” the world-renowned auction house Sotheby’s said in a statement.

LeBron James is seen advancing the ball against Danny Green of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals on June 20, 2013 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Getty Images)

Auction experts say the jersey has an estimated value of $3- to $5 million, making it one of the most valuable of all time.

The auction is set to take place on January 27, when James could surpass basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The curated collection, which is titled “The One” and celebrates human achievement in history, also features a Celtic Bronze disc and a gothic stone head of an apostle.

In September, Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey went for $10.1 million and officially became the most valuable basketball jersey ever sold at an auction.