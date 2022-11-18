For probably over a decade, LeBron James has been the face of the NBA. They became most synonymous with the league, arguably starting during the latter stages of Kobe Bryant’s career.

Now in his 20th season, that may no longer be the Flagship name of the NBA. Rob Parker, on “The Odd Couple” podcast, said about James’ drawing power:

(Starts at the 4:30 mark)

“I don’t think LeBron is any longer the face of the NBA for a couple of reasons. He’s been injured a lot. He’s also missed the Playoffs three out of the last four years. And to be that guy, you need to be playing in the postseason. It’s Steph Curry!

“LeBron is attached to the worst TV rating for an NBA Finals, and Steph Curry and the Warriors are television gold! I don’t think people are as enamored with LeBron. … I don’t think he’s the box office that he once was.”

LeBron James has missed the Playoffs in two of his four seasons with the LA Lakers. They also won the Championship in 2020 with Anthony Davis and then lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round the following season.

The Lakers’ 2020 championship, however, is ranked in the lowest-rated and least-watched title series since 1987. Maybe because of the Pandemic wreaking havoc on everything, basketball fans who were stuck inside their houses wouldn’t even watch that series.

Steph Curry, over the same four-year span, did not make the Playoffs twice but also went to the Finals in 2019 and 2022. He recently led the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 title against the Boston Celtics, winning his first NBA Finals MVP in the process.

Last season’s Championship versus the Boston Celtics had significantly more views than the 2020 title run of the LA Lakers.

Curry’s best showing, ratings-wise, came in 2016. He and James were most responsible for why Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals is the third most-watched game in any Championship series.

The face of the NBA title might still be a toss-up between LeBron James and Steph Curry.

LeBron James and Steph Curry’s respective teams are struggling