LeBron frustrated with officiating: ‘It’s not making sense’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took issue with the NBA’s officiating following a narrow 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

James expressed his frustration with how officials have managed games this season, writing on Twitter that “it’s not making sense” to him and “frustrating as hell” when refs say they didn’t see contact.

And all year they keep telling me to my face on the court, “I didn’t see it” or “It wasn’t a foul”. It’s not making sense to me seriously! Frustrating as hell man! Anyways keep going Squad! 💜💛👑 https://t.co/tsrlXtJjuO — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 16, 2023

The NBA’s Last Two Minute report for the 76ers-Lakers game deemed that officials made the correct non-call on Russell Westbrook’s shot over Joel Embiid in the final seconds, with the Lakers trailing by one point. The report specifies that “marginal arm contact” occurred between Embiid and Westbrook, but not enough to be called a foul.

In the Lakers’ previous game, a 119-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in double-overtime, the L2M report showed seven incorrect calls in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter and two overtime periods.

One key mistake by the officials was an incorrect non-call on James’ driving layup over Mavericks forward Christian Wood with 2.9 seconds remaining in the first overtime, which the report deemed a shooting foul on Wood.

James’ free-throw attempt rate – the number of free-throw attempts for every field-goal attempt – is .262, a career-low mark for the second consecutive year.

The star is taking more jump shots as he’s entered his late 30s with the Lakers. James’ five highest seasons in 3-point attempt rate are his five campaigns in Los Angeles, including a .295 rate this season. Three-point shots tend to draw fouls at a low frequency, especially compared to drives.

James is averaging 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 33 games this season.