LeBron Eclipses 38K Career Points As March To Pass Kareem Continues

LeBron James added another major milestone to his résumé Sunday night as he continues his march to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the all-time scoring list.

Facing the 76ers in Los Angeles, the Lakers superstar made NBA history by becoming the youngest player to score 38,000 career points, joining Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to ever reach that mark. James’s latest accolade also inched him closer to passing Kareem’s vaunted benchmark of 38,387 career points.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button