“LeBron drive me nuts, LeBron was there every single day”

Anthony Davis has been playing at a very high level this season. Davis is starting to look like a player who could be the face of the Los Angeles Lakers when LeBron James retires. Over Davis’ last 10 games, he is averaging 30.6 points and 12.9 rebounds per game along with 2.9 blocks. He is dominating on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

If Davis can continue this level of play throughout the season and the Lakers become a winning team, he could place himself into the MVP conversation. One NBA Analyst is not sold on Anthony Davis. Justin Termine of Sirius XM NBA radio, spoke about Davis and discussed his issues with the star big man.

“LeBron drives me nuts, LeBron was there every single day”… “The issue with Davis that drives people nuts is that its always something with Anthony Davis.” – Justin Termine

Termine cited Davis leaving the team’s game with the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to illness. Davis would then go on to miss the next contest with the Toronto Raptors. Termine cited that moment along Davis’ injury history that has made him unavailable for a large portion of his career.

Co-host and NBA Veteran Eddie Johnson did push back against Termine. Citing that Davis couldn’t help some of the injuries, such as when a player on the Jazz caused him to injure his ankle.

Davis has never played in all 82 games in an NBA season. In the previous two seasons, he has only played in a combined 76 games for the Lakers. This season, Davis has played in 22 of the team’s 25 games. How he will finish the season remains to be seen.

Anthony Davis Remaining Dominant

When Davis started his historic run and was dominating statistically, LeBron James was out with an injury. There was a question about how Davis would play once James returned to the line-up. Davis still looks like the best player the team has on their roster.

In the Lakers’ 133-122 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last night, Anthony Davis was the best Laker on the floor. They finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the losing effort. The team was +16 when Davis was on the floor. If the team can continue to play through Davis, it will extend the career of James, who is in his 20th season.



