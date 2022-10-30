Learning Spaces: Baptist College Kohima Literature fest 2022 | MorungExpress

Our Correspondent

Kohima | October 30

The Department of English in Collaboration with IQAC, Baptist College Kohima successfully organized 5th edition of Literature Fest on October 29 under the theme “Learning Spaces.”

The first session was chaired by Dr. Tsenbeni, Asst. Prof, English department, Baptist College.

Dr. Kekuchol Pusa, Principal, Baptist College highlighted the importance of such an event which aims at promoting reading, writing, creativity and the importance of providing the platform to share one’s values ​​towards art.

He also mentioned that Baptist College is privileged to be the first institution to be hosting the Literature Fest since its Inception in 2016.

Dr. Sentinaro, Head, Department of English, Baptist College spoke on the uniqueness of such an event, like the Literature Fest which is aimed to bring together renowned writers, literary experts, thinkers, politicians, and artists from varied industries like art, music , film etc., is a single platform to share ideas and engage in meaningful debate.

Befitting the occasion, a heartfelt tribute was paid to Prof. Temsula Ao through the reading of her poem ‘October’.

The day-long event saw a host of activities like; Book Fest, Poetry workshop, Role play, Book exchange, food stall, Art gallery, Short Story competition, Charity counter, Reading club, Film screening, musicians, stage plays and enactment, historical narration, spoken word poetry, talk on entrepreneurship, awareness on constitutional rights etc., with a host of judges, resource persons and invitees from various areas of expertise.

Among them were Sesino Yhoshü, Chentei Khiamniungan, Dr. Vizovono Elizabeth, Konaei Shongdok, Nzan Kikon, Adenuo Shirat Luikham and Kevilenuo Miachieo.

Apart from Baptist College, Kohima College, Japfü Christian College, St. Joseph’s College Jakhama, Alder College, Kohima Science College Jotsoma, Nagaland University (Eng. Dept) Meriema campus joined the fest.

Khroku-ü Prade of Nagaland University, Hopong of Baptist College and Kevizeno Kiso of St. Joseph’s College were adjudged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the Short Story competition.

“Meet your Favorite Characters” winners were 1st: Qhekaho Swu, St. Joseph college, 2nd- Vincent W. Patton, Kohima Science College and 3rd – K.Naophe Konyak, Alder College.

Seyievinuo Chuzho and Mengu Suokhrie also enthralled the Gathering with a scintillating performance.

Asola C. Jamir, Asst. Professor, Department of English proposed vote of thanks.