Learn more about the Shreveport Regional Arts Council fundraiser Gala

The Biennial Christmas in the Sky fundraiser Gala is almost here and while this extravagant party is a night of big fun for those in attendance, what it’s about at its core is raising funds for the Shreveport Regional Arts Council to continue its programming for the next two years.

The Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack in Bossier City has been undergoing a Transformation for the last six months in preparation for the big night on Saturday, December 10. This year’s theme is “Kiss A Frog” and attendees can expect an extravagant evening of fairytales and glitter galore.

The fairytale theme will be in full force as guests will be greeted by Knights in Shining armor and can expect familiar fairy tale characters and creatures around every turn. Every level of Louisiana Downs will be transformed into various fairytales from Princess and the Pea and Cinderella to the Big Bad Wolf and The Little Mermaid. Each section was designed by local artists like John Lomax, Ka’Davien Baylor and Bruce Allen, just to name a few.

“Being selected as one of the Featured artists for Christmas in the Sky has been nothing short of amazing,” said artist Ka’Davien Baylor. “Being that this is my first round, everyone has made me feel like a part of the Christmas in the Sky family and the creativity amongst the fellow designers is like nothing I’ve seen before. The creative energy used to propel this event has already made me a more informed artist and has informed my personal practice.”

In addition to the endless tables of food and drinks, there will be tables filled with items donated for both the silent and live auctions. These auction items are unique and one-of-a-kind items and experiences with all of the proceeds going back into the arts council’s funds to continue their programming for the next two years.

“The city, our community, our region doesn’t really have any idea how much the Arts Council does for our community,” Christmas in the Sky Chair Heidi Kallenberg explained. “This is not a one-day-a-year party and fundraiser, it’s a party that supports daily programming from this organization and they program every single day and have a staff that works more hours than I can even imagine.”

While it’s named the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, the funds and programming go beyond Caddo Parish, serving 10 parishes in Northwest Louisiana. Some of that programming includes the annual, week-long ArtBreak event that allows kids from all over the region to showcase their work and experience other forms of art like filmmaking, cooking and welding.

Other programs that benefit from Christmas in the Sky is the annual Critical Mass art show and creating more art in Shreveport like the Transformation of the green space and new performance Pavilion from empty parking lots.

Just a few of the auction items up for grabs include tickets to the final stop on Elton John’s “Farewell Tour” in London, a Rolling Stones guitar signed by the entire band, several paid trips to exotic locations around the world, a VIP experience in Disney World, exquisite one-of-a-kind jewelry and much more. These items are donated from prominent members and businesses in the area including Michael T. Acurio, MD, Hilton of Shreveport, Louisiana Downs and many more.

“A lot of people used to think, and many people still do, that this is just a fabulous party and it’s not,” Kallenberg said. “I really like to use that technique of close your eyes and picture our city without our beautiful, lit-up bridge, the once-in-a-millennium moon mural that you pass every time you drive down I-20. What would it be now without our beautiful, renovated fire station and the park that is really just life-changing.

“And we’re in the process of building a revitalized western edge of downtown that we can be proud to bring our families to, our friends to a place with beautiful restaurants and apartments and shops and a community where artists can work and live in a bright light. You’re going to see a city that is thriving and happy and full of art. All of the programming that happens day in and day out here in Shreveport is because of what the Arts Council does, it’s magic.”

There’s still time to secure tickets to Christmas in the Sky which can be purchased at the Shreveport Regional Arts Council website.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at [email protected]