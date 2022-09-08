Learn how a nonprofit is getting youth athletes on the field

Just how much success has LPF had in Philadelphia? Miller reports that since last November, they’ve collected $800,000 worth of sports equipment and distributed $315,000 worth back into the community.

In addition, 163 programs have applied for access, and 101 have visited the warehouse.

“It has been nonstop, truly in the best way,” Miller said. “The metrics we had internally placed for ourselves, we had already met by May.”

Linebacker TJ Edwards says “it takes all of us,” when it comes to supporting the youth in the community and providing them with all the resources necessary to succeed.

“You go in there and see all the equipment you could ask for. It’s really tough to get some of those things,” Edwards said. “So to have a distribution center like this is really cool. I hope it keeps spreading and keeps getting bigger.”

In addition to sports equipment, Miller said approximately 50% of the people who apply are teachers. There is a really robust Playground section that includes hula hoops, cones, pinnies, jump ropes, and kickballs.

Miller said these items fly off the shelves because teachers need these supplies for their classrooms and simply don’t have the resources to provide them.

“There has been so much positive feedback, so much positive support,” Miller said. “Not only are we distributing the equipment, but we also need to continue collecting equipment.”